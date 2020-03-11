Three more admitted to isolation wards in Kottayam

KOTTAYAM

11 March 2020 23:21 IST

Seven samples sent for testing found negative

With three more persons being admitted to isolation wards on Wednesday, the total number of persons in isolation wards in Kottayam reached 13.

Meanwhile, seven samples which were sent for examination from Kottayam tested negative, giving a major relief to the health officials. At the same time, authorities here have identified 24 primary contacts and 36 secondary contacts of COVID-19 patients from Chengalam and put all of them under home quarantine.

As per statistics of the Health Department, 310 persons are currently in home quarantine in the district.

Meanwhile, Jose K. Mani, MP, on Wednesday sent a letter to External Affairs Minister Jai Shankar seeking his urgent intervention to bring back hundreds of Indians stranded in Italy.

Difficult situation

“Indians in Italy are going through an extremely difficult situation as they face shortage of food. Adding to their woes, Italian officials are denying them permission to board flights to India citing the Union Ministry’s advisory to furnish a certificate from authorised laboratories that they are not affected by COVID-19,” he noted.

The health authorities also launched a probe into reports that a non-resident Indian with symptoms of the infection refused to seek treatment despite being instructed by a hospital authority.