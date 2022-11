Three-month vocational courses

Centre for Continuing Education, Government Polytechnic College, Ezhukone, Kollam, has invited application for various three-month vocational courses. The courses being offered are aluminium fabrication, mobile phone technology and beautician. Application forms are available at the Centre for Continuing Education office and the last date for accepting applications is November 10. For more details, contact 9496846522. ADVERTISEMENT

