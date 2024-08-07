Three model, seven weekly exams to prepare students for NAS

The General Education department has decided to prepare students of Classes III, VI, and IX to appear for the National Achievement Survey (NAS), a national assessment to obtain information about the learning achievement of students.

ADVERTISEMENT

The survey, now known as the NCERT PRSS (National Council of Educational Research and Training PARAKH Rashtriya Shaikshik Sarvekshan) will be held on November 19. The assessment is held for students in classes III and VI in language, mathematics, and The world around us. Class IX students will be tested in language, mathematics, science, and social science. OMR sheets are used for the assessment.

Last time, the State had achieved 13th rank in the assessment. To ensure that the results this time are better, the State will conduct a series of exams to prepare students for the assessment. As students in the State syllabus usually encounter difficulties in understanding the survey’s question paper pattern, the practice is expected to make them assessment-ready.

ADVERTISEMENT

NAS cells will be formed at the school-level and students in classes III, VI, and IX trained in 10 to 15 questions every week. The cells will then analyse the results of this practice.

Three model exams and seven weekly exams will be held ahead of NAS/PRSS. The model exams will be held on August 31, October 3, and November 11.

The weekly exams will be held on August 16 and 24, September 26, October 9, 15, and 21, and November 7.

ADVERTISEMENT

NAS model questions have already been introduced to teachers at the cluster training held on July 20.

Academic committees will be formed at the school, cluster, block resource centre (BRC), district, and State levels. Review meetings will be held at the district level on August 8, BRC level on August 12, cluster level on August 13, and the State level on August 14.

Onam exams

A meeting with representatives of teachers’ organisations that was attended by Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty decided to conduct the first-term examinations (Onam examinations) for this year from September 3 to 12.

Plus One higher secondary admissions will be completed on August 9.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.