Three missing girls from Aluva traced to Thrissur

The girls – aged 15, 16 and 18 – were found missing from a shelter home for girls at Aluva when the authorities asked the inmates to wake up around 4.30 a.m. 

Published - July 18, 2024 11:54 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Three teenagers, who were missing from a shelter home for girls at Aluva in Ernakulam, were found at Koratty, Thrissur on (July 18) Thursday.

The girls – aged 15, 16 and 18 – were found missing when the authorities at the stay facility asked the inmates to wake up around 4.30 a.m. They immediately alerted the Aluva East police after confirming that the three girls were missing.

The girls were travelling in a KSRTC bus when the conductor identified them. Police had circulated their details in WhatsApp groups of KSRTC, private buses, and autorickshaws. The conductor alerted the officials at the Koratty police station, who handed over the girls to a team from the Aluva East Police station. The girls were presented before the Child Welfare Committee, Ernakulam.

Police said that they did not want to remain at the facility and wanted to inform authorities of the child welfare committee at Kakkanad about their problems.

The examination of the CCTV footage had showed that the girls left the stay facility carrying their bags and umbrellas through the back gate around 1 a.m. on Thursday. They boarded a train from Aluva railway station, but soon realised that they had boarded the wrong train and got off at Thrissur. They took a KSRTC bus from there and were on their way to Angamaly when the conductor identified them. They took tickets to Angamaly as they ran out of cash.

