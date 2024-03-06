ADVERTISEMENT

Three migrant workers killed at construction site in Piravom

March 06, 2024 09:47 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The site at Peppathy near Piravom where a hillock collapsed killing three workers  on Wednesday.

Three migrant workers, who were engaged in excavation work, were killed after a hillock collapsed on them at Peppathy near Piravom on Wednesday evening.

The accident took place in Pankappilli area around 5.30 p.m. The nearly 30-feet-tall hill caved in as the workers were engaged in excavation work for the construction of a building. Though Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Piravom brought out the two workers after an hour-long mission, they could not be saved. Efforts to bring out the body of the other worker were in progress.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US