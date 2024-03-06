GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three migrant workers killed at construction site in Piravom

March 06, 2024 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Three migrant workers, who were engaged in excavation work, were killed after a hillock collapsed on them at Peppathy near Piravom on Wednesday evening.

The accident took place in Pankappilli area around 5.30 p.m. The nearly 30-feet-tall hill caved in as the workers were engaged in excavation work for the construction of a building. Though Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Piravom brought out the two workers after an hour-long mission, they could not be saved. Efforts to bring out the body of the other worker were in progress.

