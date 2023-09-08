ADVERTISEMENT

Three migrant workers electrocuted in Alappuzha

September 08, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

They were disassembling a wedding pandal on the compound of SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan’s house

The Hindu Bureau

Three workers were electrocuted and three others sustained injuries while disassembling a wedding pandal on the compound of Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan’s house at Kanichukulangara, near Cherthala, on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Kasiram and Adhithya of Bihar and Dhananjai of West Bengal. Officials of KVM Hospital, Cherthala, said that three injured—Jathulal, Anoop, and Ajay—had been admitted to the intensive care unit.

The police said the accident occurred around 7 p.m. The workers, after dismantling a portion of the pandal constructed for the marriage reception of SNDP Yogam vice president Thushar Vellappally’s daughter, were shifting a scaffolding to the other side when its metal poles accidentally came into contact with an overhead electric wire and electrocuted them.

Though the injured were immediately rushed to the hospital, three of them were declared brought dead. The marriage reception was held on September 3.

