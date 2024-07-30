Three men sentenced to life imprisonment for murder

An additional sessions court in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday sentenced three men to life imprisonment in connection with the murder of a man following a dispute 14 years ago.

Thiruvananthapuram Additional District and Sessions Judge VII Prasun Mohan pronounced the verdict against Vijayan alias Sadiq, 41; Nagamony, 74; and Retnakaran, 47, of Parassala for the murder of Radhakrishnan Nair, who hailed from Neduvanvila in Parassala, on March 1, 2010.

Mr. Vijayan was found guilty of crimes under Section 302 (murder) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code. He was sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹3.5 lakh each for both crimes, the sentences of which shall run concurrently.

Both Mr. Nagamony and Mr. Retnakaran were found guilty under Section 120B of the IPC, and have been sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹3.5 lakh.

The court also ruled that an amount of ₹4 lakh each should be paid as compensation to the legal heirs of the deceased, viz., his wife Krishnakumari, and daughters Radhika and Renuka, on recovery of the fine amounts.

According to the prosecution led by additional public prosecutor Veni K., the second accused (Mr. Nagamony) had physically manhandled the victim a few days before the murder, after a tree from the latter’s plot fell on the compound wall of the former. The duo had been engaged in a tiff after the victim had purportedly refused to repair the wall.

Following the incident, all of the accused hatched the conspiracy to murder Radhakrishnan. The deceased was attacked by the prime accused using an iron rod while he was travelling on a motorcycle in Neduvanvila around 3.45 a.m. on March 1, 2010. He had shortly succumbed to grievous head injuries at the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital. The Parassala police had investigated the case.