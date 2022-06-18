Three men caught smuggling in 3kg gold at Calicut airport

Special Correspondent June 18, 2022 12:50 IST

The three passengers arriving from Jeddah were caught at the Calicut airport for carrying gold worth ₹1.32 crore

Representational image | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Air Customs Department and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials seized over three kilos of gold valued at ₹1.32 crore from three passengers who arrived from Jeddah at the Calicut international airport on Friday midnight. Officials said that Muhammad Mustafa of Malappuram and K. K. Naushad of Puduppadi, Kozhikode, who arrived by an IndiGo flight, had tried to smuggle 1.016 kg and 1.058 kg respectively through the airport. Both of them had concealed the contraband in capsule form in their rectum. The third passenger, Abdul Mujeeb of Ramanattukara, Kozhikode, had arrived by the Air-India Express flight. He was in possession of 952 gm in gold capsule form. He had also hidden the gold in his rectum, officials said.



