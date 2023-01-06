Three members of family charred to death as house catches fire, police suspect suicide

January 06, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The charred remains of three members of a family were found inside their house in the Kadinamkulam police station limits early Friday. The police suspect it to be a case of suicide, forced by the debts the family had reportedly incurred. The deceased have been identified as Rameshan, 50; wife Sulajakumari, 44; and their daughter Reshma, 22; from Kombaramukku.

According to the police, Sulajakumari’s mother, who was sleeping in an adjacent room in the house, had heard noises of the windowpane shattering around 11.30 p.m. on Thursday. When she noticed the blaze coming from the bedroom, she alerted the neighbours.

Door closed

Though they tried to break open the bedroom door to put out the fire, they were unable do so initially as the door was locked from inside and further blocked using a shelf. Some tried to douse the fire by pouring water through the windows. By the time, the neighbours managed to break open the door, the three were charred to death.

The police have recovered a note with the names of people that the family owes money to, as well as the amounts owed to each of them. Rameshan, who has been working as a driver in West Asia, had returned home on Thursday. The family has reportedly been struggling to repay the loans. Rameshan and Sulajakumari’s son, a Chenda artiste, was away for a performance. (Suicide prevention helpline: DISHA - 1056, 0471-2552056).