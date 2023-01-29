Three-member panel to study problems in paddy procurement

January 29, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala government has constituted a three-member panel to study the problems plaguing paddy procurement in the State as part of a proposed revamp.

The committee will take a detailed look at the present mode of procurement, according to a January 23 order, constituting the committee, issued by the Agriculture department.

Retired IAS officer V.K. Baby chairs the panel which has the General Manager, Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation (Supplyco), and the Special Officer, WTIO Cell, Agriculture department, as convener and co-convener.

They will review the current process and identify systemic ‘‘gaps, snags and unproductive loops’‘ which give cause for complaints. The panel has been directed to consult farmers, millers and the government officials involved in the process, study related court judgments and explore the role of information technology and remote sensing in improving the process.

The District Collectors of Alappuzha, Palakkad, Malappuram and Thrissur will conduct stakeholder consultations as part of the exercise.

The committee has been given two months to complete the study and file a report to the government.

Delay in payment

According to paddy farmers, the major problem is the delay in getting payment for the paddy procured. Delays stretch for two to three months, which is an issue requiring urgent attention.

On January 11, a meeting chaired by Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G.R. Anil and attended by the Ministers for Agriculture, Local Self Government and Electricity had looked at complaints regarding pilferage and price and those related to the public distribution system. The meeting had concluded that a systemic analysis was needed urgently with regard to paddy procurement.