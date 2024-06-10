ADVERTISEMENT

Three-member panel to inquire into UDF’s poll debacle in Thrissur

Published - June 10, 2024 07:51 pm IST - Thrissur

Resignations of Vallur, Vincent accepted; Sajeevan Kuriachira, M.L. Baby suspended 

The Hindu Bureau

A three-member Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) panel will inquire into the reasons which led to the dismal performance of United Democratic Front (UDF) in the Lok Sabha elections.

KPCC president K. Sudhakaran has formed the panel comprising former legislator K.C. Joseph, T. Siddiq, MLA, and Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) state president R. Chandrasekharan to ascertain the reasons behind the poll debacle, according to KPCC general secretary T.U. Radhakrishnan.

Meanwhile, resignation of Thrissur DCC President Jose Vallur and UDF district chairman M.P. Vincent was accepted by Mr. Sudhakaran and UDF chairman V.D. Satheesan.

The KPCC president suspended DCC office-bearers Sajeevan Kuriachira and M.L. Baby.

