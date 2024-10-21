Three-member family in Kerala has lucky escape after scooter falls into water while being ridden onto Ro-Ro vessel at jetty

A three-member family had a providential escape when their scooter, while being driven onto a Ro-Ro (roll on/roll off) vessel at Vypeen jetty in Kerala, got stuck between the jetty and the vessel and then fell into the waters beneath on Sunday (October 21, 2024) around 5 p.m.

The man who rode the scooter initially hung on to it and let go eventually even as his wife and minor son had chosen to disembark from the scooter and wait on the Ro-Ro before he rode the two-wheeler on to the Ro-Ro vessel.

A search was launched for the missing scooter by a five-member team of divers from the Fort Kochi fire station. The scooter was fished out a little away from the jetty on Monday.

CCTV footage of the incident, which has since emerged, showed how the man had a narrow escape. In the footage, the man could be seen stuck with his scooter while a staff of Ro-Ro vessel and another person at the jetty were seen rushing to help the motorist.

“My wife chose to wait on the Ro-Ro vessel and left my son on the scooter. Fortunately, he insisted on being with his mother rather than stay back on the scooter,” said Jobin, a resident of Malyankara in North Paravur. The family had come to Fort Kochi.

Strong undercurrents

Mr. Jobin said the Ro-Ro vessel staff told that the mishap occurred due to strong undercurrents and that they were short of staff. “If they were aware of such a possibility owing to strong undercurrents, they should have warned me. However, the staff on the Ro-Ro vessel did everything to help me. I tried to hold on to the scooter till the last minute and let it go only when I was left with no other alternative,” said Mr. Jobin.

In the footage, a long line of vehicles, including cars, could be seen waiting to get on to the Ro-Ro vessel.

