Three-member family found dead

Three members of a family including an eight-year-old boy were found dead in Payanamannil village near Konni on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Soni Skariah , 53, his wife Reena, 45 and their eight-year-old son Rayan. Preliminary investigations revealed that Soni committed suicide after hacking to death his wife and son.

The incident came to light on Sunday morning when a relative of the family reached their house and found two dead bodies inside one of the rooms. Soni was later found hanging from the ceiling inside another bedroom.

The family which had been in the Middle East for several years had returned to Konni in March last year and was experiencing severe financial difficulties.

The dead bodies will be handed over to the kin after a post-mortem examination.

(State suicide prevention helpline 104, DISHA -1056)