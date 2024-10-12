ADVERTISEMENT

Three Malayalam actors booked by police for allegedly insulting modesty of woman actor

Published - October 12, 2024 01:36 pm IST - KOCHI

She alleged that the accused in the instant case passed demeaning comments against her for complaining against film personalities like M. Mukesh

The Hindu Bureau

The Nedumbassery police have registered a case against an actor couple and another woman actor on a petition filed by an Aluva-based woman actor for allegedly insulting her modesty through comments on YouTube channel.

The case has been registered against actors Beena Antony, husband Manoj and Swaswika Vijay. They have been booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Section 79 (insult the modesty of a woman through words, gestures, sounds, or any object meant to be heard or seen by the woman) and the Kerala Police Act Section 120(o) (nuisance of himself to any other person through a means of communication). The case will be handed over to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the cases against film personalities in the wake of Hema Committee report.

The petitioner has lodged complaints against many actors, including actor-legislator M. Mukesh and former secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes, with the SIT. She alleged that the accused in the instant case passed demeaning comments against her for complaining against film personalities.

