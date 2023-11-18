ADVERTISEMENT

Three madrasa teachers held for sexual assault on minor children

November 18, 2023 11:13 pm | Updated 11:13 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

PTI

Three madrasa teachers were arrested on charges of sexual assault on minor students near here, the police said on Saturday.

They were accused of molesting the children and indulging in unnatural sex with them for some time at a madrasa in Nedumangadu. Of the three accused, one was a native of Uttar Pradesh, they said.

The arrest was made based on a complaint the police and the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) received from some parents, they added.

The case was registered under relevant sections of IPC, POCSO Act and Juvenile Justice Act.

