Three madrasa teachers held for sexual assault on minor children

November 18, 2023 11:13 pm | Updated 11:13 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Three madrasa teachers were arrested on charges of sexual assault on minor students near here, the police said on Saturday.

They were accused of molesting the children and indulging in unnatural sex with them for some time at a madrasa in Nedumangadu. Of the three accused, one was a native of Uttar Pradesh, they said.

The arrest was made based on a complaint the police and the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) received from some parents, they added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The case was registered under relevant sections of IPC, POCSO Act and Juvenile Justice Act.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.