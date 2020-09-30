Three long-distance special or State

The Railway Board has cleared three long-distance special trains to the State from Chennai and Karaikal.
Chennai Egmore-Kollam (06723) will leave Chennai Egmore at 8.10 p.m. and reach Kollam at 1.15 p.m. the next day. The first service from Egmore will be on October 3. In the return direction, Kollam-Chennai Egmore (06724) will leave Kollam at 3 p.m. and reach Egmore at 8.10 a.m. the next day. The first service from Kollam will be on October 4.
Dr. MGR Chennai Central-Alappuzha superfast (02639) will leave Dr. MGR Chennai Central at 8.55 p.m. and reach Alappuzha at 10.45 a.m. the next day. The first service from Chennai Central will be on October 2. In the return direction, Alappuzha-Chennai Central superfast (02640) will leave Alappuzha at 4.05 p.m. and reach Chennai Central at 5.50 a.m. the next day. The first service from Alappuzha will be on October 3.
Karaikal-Ernakulam Junction special train (06187) will leave Karaikal at 4.20 p.m. and reach Ernakulam Junction at 7 a.m. the next day. The first service from Karaikal will be on October 4. In the return direction, Ernakulam Junction- Karaikal special train (06188) will leave Ernakulam Junction at 10.30 p.m. and reach Karaikal at 12.10 noon the next day. The first service from Ernakulam Junction will be on October 3.
