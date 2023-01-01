ADVERTISEMENT

Three killed in two road accidents

January 01, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons were killed in two separate road accidents reported from Pathanamathitta in the wee hours of Sunday.

In the first incident, two youths were killed when the motorcycle they were travelling on rammed a tanker truck near the Thiruvalla railway station. The deceased were identified as Shyam, 28, a native of Chingavanam and Arun Kumar, 29, of Kunnamthanam.

In the second incident, a man was killed when the two-wheeler he had been riding hit a power pole near Adoor. The deceased was identified as Thulasidharan, a native of Enathu.

In a separate incident, 15 persons sustained injuries when KSRTC bus returning from Pampa overturned near Laha. The accident took place around 3.30 p.m. when the bus driver lost control over the vehicle while negotiating a curve.

The police and Fire and Rescue personnel carried out a rescue operation and shifted the injured persons to hospitals nearby.

