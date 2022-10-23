Three persons were killed in two separate road accidents in Alappuzha on Saturday night. An accident involving two motorbikes at Mannar claimed two lives. The deceased were identified as Sudheesh (23) of Chennithala and Shyamkumar (40) of Thalavady. Dixon (22) of Punnapra was killed when the motorcycle he was riding lost control and rammed into an electricity pole near Kalarcode.
Three killed in two road accidents
