Three killed in separate accidents in Thrissur

Three persons were killed in separate accidents in Thrissur district on Tuesday and Wednesday.

An unidentified vehicle fatally knocked down a man riding a scooter at Varakkara on Tuesday night. The deceased was identified as Babu (54), son of Velayudan Thekkekkara of Mannampetta. Babu, who suffered head injury in the accident, was taken to hospital by the Varanthirappally Police. Though he was shifted to the Thissur district hospital later, his life could not be saved. The police are on the lookout for the vehicle that sped away after the accident.

In another incident, a youth was killed when two motorcycles collided at Akalad, near Punnayurkulam, on Tuesday night. One person was seriously injured in the accident that occurred around 11 p.m. The deceased was identified as Nihal (18), son of Jaleel of Manikandeswaram. Though he was rushed to a hospital, he succumbed to the injuries.

In another incident incident, a 40-year-old man was killed when his bike rammed an electric post near Fisheries School, Kaipamangalam, on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Ratheesh (40) of Koothattukulam.