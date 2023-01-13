Three killed in road accidents in Kasaragod

January 13, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - KASARAGOD

Three persons, including two college students, were killed in two separate accidents in Kasaragod on Friday.

In the incident at Miyapadavu in Meenja grama panchayat, two students were killed after their motorcycle collided head-on with a school bus. According to the police, the accident took place around 8.15 a.m. The deceased were identified as Preetesh Shetty, 18, son of Harish Shetty, and Abhishek Bhandari, 18, son of Suresh Bhandari and Harinashi Bhandari of Miyapadav. They were students of a college in Mangaluru. They were on their way to the Manjeshwaram railway station when tragedy struck.

The bodies were shifted to Unity Hospital in Mangaluru.

In another incident at Chemmanad, a 58-year-old expatriate was killed after his scooter came under the wheels of a lorry. The deceased was identified as Kunjambu Nair. The body was shifted to the Kasaragod General Hospital.