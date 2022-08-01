Kerala

Three killed in Kerala after car plunges into canal in Pathanamthitta district

Fire and rescue personal retrieving the car that plunged into a canal near Vennikkulam, Pathanamthitta, on Monday. | Photo Credit: LEJU KAMAL
Staff Reporter PATHANAMTHITTA August 01, 2022 13:21 IST
Updated: August 01, 2022 13:21 IST

Three persons including two women were killed when a car plunged into a canal near Vennikkulam in Pathanamathitta district, Kerala, on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Chandy Mathew, a native of Kumily, and his daughters Blessy Chandy and Feba Chandy. The accident took place at around 8 a. m. when the car, while overtaking a bus, skidded off the road and fell into the swollen waterbody.

Also read: Rain alert: Kerala CM calls for extreme caution

Rain delayed rescue

Eyewitness accounts suggested that the car remained adrift on the water for a few minutes before being swept away by the heavy currents. The locals launched a rescue operation , though to no avail. The heavy rains that lashed the region the previous night and the resultant rise in water level delayed the operation.

Heavy rain triggers landslides in Central Kerala

The Fire and Rescue personnel, who rushed to the spot, recovered the vehicle and rushed the passengers trapped inside to a hospital nearby. Though the two women were declared dead on arrival, Mr. Mathew breathed his last at the hospital.

