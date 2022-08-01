Three killed in Kerala after car plunges into canal in Pathanamthitta district

Fire and rescue personal retrieving the car that plunged into a canal near Vennikkulam, Pathanamthitta, on Monday. | Photo Credit: LEJU KAMAL

August 01, 2022 13:21 IST

Heavy rains delayed the rescue operation as the car carrying father and two daughters got swept away by strong currents

Three persons including two women were killed when a car plunged into a canal near Vennikkulam in Pathanamathitta district, Kerala, on Monday. The deceased were identified as Chandy Mathew, a native of Kumily, and his daughters Blessy Chandy and Feba Chandy. The accident took place at around 8 a. m. when the car, while overtaking a bus, skidded off the road and fell into the swollen waterbody. Advertisement Advertisement Also read: Rain alert: Kerala CM calls for extreme caution Rain delayed rescue Eyewitness accounts suggested that the car remained adrift on the water for a few minutes before being swept away by the heavy currents. The locals launched a rescue operation , though to no avail. The heavy rains that lashed the region the previous night and the resultant rise in water level delayed the operation. Also Read Heavy rain triggers landslides in Central Kerala The Fire and Rescue personnel, who rushed to the spot, recovered the vehicle and rushed the passengers trapped inside to a hospital nearby. Though the two women were declared dead on arrival, Mr. Mathew breathed his last at the hospital.

