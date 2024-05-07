ADVERTISEMENT

Three killed in car-ambulance collision at Manjeswaram in Kerala

May 07, 2024 01:18 pm | Updated 01:18 pm IST - KASARAGOD

Fire and rescue services personnel pull out occupants of car after breaking open doors

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons were killed following a collision between an ambulance and a car at Kunjathur, Manjeswaram, in Kasaragod district of Kerala on May 7 morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two of the deceased have been identified as Srinath and Sarath Menon, residents of Guruvayur. All the three persons were travelling in the car.

The ambulance was going from Kasaragod to Mangaluru when it collided with the car. The collision, which happened around 11 a.m., left the car completely mangled. Fire and rescue services personnel pulled out the occupants of the car after breaking open the doors.

The ambulance driver and two others who were in the ambulance sustained injuries in the accident. They were promptly shifted to a hospital in Mangaluru for treatment.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US