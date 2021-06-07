Kerala

Three killed in ambulance accident in Kannur

The mangled remains of an ambulance that was involved in an accident in Kannur early morning on Monday. Three persons were killed in the accident.   | Photo Credit: TH

Three persons, including the driver of an ambulance, were killed when the vehicle crashed into a tree at Elayavoor here on Monday morning

The accident happened around 5.30 a.m. when the driver of the ambulance that was going to Kannur with a patient lost control of the vehicle. The ambulance then crashed into a tree.

Bijoy (45) was being rushed to a private hospital in Kannur a hospital at Payyavoor due to low oxygen level in his blood.

Besides Bijoy, his sister Rejina (37) and ambulance driver O.V. Nidhin Raj (40) of Payyavur Chundakamparambu were killed in the accident.

Another person, Benny, has been admitted to hospital with injuries.


