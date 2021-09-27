Three killed in accidents in Kottayam

KOTTAYAM

27 September 2021 18:24 IST

Car rams mini-truck in Manimala and ambulance hits electric post in Vaikom

Three persons were killed in two separate accidents reported from Kottayam on Monday.

The first accident was reported from the Punalur-Muvattupuzha road near Manimala when a speeding car rammed a mini- truck parked on the wayside around 6 a.m. Two persons, identified as 30-year old Reshma and 17-year-old Sharon, were killed on the spot. Three more passengers in the car, identified as Amala Mary, 25, Jobin James, 29 and Melbin Thomas, 39, sustained serious injuries under the impact of the collision.

According to police, there were five passengers in the car, which was on its way to Manimala from Karikattoor. Preliminary investigations attributed the accident to the car driver dozing off behind the wheels and hitting the parked truck from behind.

In the second incident, a 35-year-old woman identified as Sanja of Vadayar was killed after falling off from an ambulance near Vaikom. The accident took place around 9 a.m when the deceased, who had been employed with the housekeeping section of a private hospital, was on her way to the workplace.

The woman, along with other employees of the hospital, were being transported in an ambulance in view of the nationwide strike . The vehicle, however, while attempting to evade a speeding car from the opposite direction went on to hit an electric post and a road-side wall.

Sajna, who fell onto the road under the impact of the collision, suffered a severe head injury and was rushed to the Government Medical College in Kottayam, though to no avail. Three more persons, identified as Jessy, Mary and Renjith, also suffered injuries in the accident.