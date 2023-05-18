Three killed in accident at Pallippuram

May 18, 2023 11:34 pm | Updated 11:34 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Three persons, including a four-day-old baby, were killed and several others injured after a speeding Kerala State Road Transport Corporation bus collided with an autorickshaw at Pallippuram on Thursday.

According to the police, the incident occurred along National Highway 66 around 8.30 p.m. when Manamboor natives Mahesh and wife, Anu, were returning home in an autorickshaw after she gave birth at SAT Hospital here four days ago. There were six passengers in the vehicle.

The newborn, Anu’s mother, Shobha, and autorickshaw driver Sunil died soon after the collision. Mahesh, Anu and their five-year-old daughter have been hospitalised with critical injuries.

The incident is believed to have occurred when the KSRTC superfast bus, which was headed towards Thiruvananthapuram from Kollam, was overtaking another vehicle. The driver of the bus fled from the scene soon after the collision.

Mahesh, who was holding the infant, was thrown off the autorickshaw by the impact of the collision. Despite being rushed to a private hospital in Kazhakuttam, the child’s life could not be saved.

Shortly after the collision, another KSRTC bus that trailed the superfast bus applied sudden brakes, resulting in an autorickshaw ramming it from behind. While a few passengers in the autorickshaw are believed to have sustained injuries, their details were yet to be known.