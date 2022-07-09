Three killed as car rams on tree in Kerala

They were on the way to visit Kurumbalakkotta, a tourist destination in Wayanad

Three persons were killed and two others were injured when the car they were travelling in rammed a tree at Varyad, near Muttil in the district, on Saturday morning.

The deceased were identified as Ananadu, 19, at Kabanigiri, Pulpally, Yadu, 24, at Palakkad and Mithun, 23, at Kallangode.

The injured, Favas, 21, at Ottappalam in Palakkad district and Yadav,23, at Kakkodi in Kozhikode district, have been shifted to General Hospital here.

The accident occurred around 7 am when the car, lost control and rammed the tree. They were studying in the first year of Visual Communications, the police said.

The youths reached the house of Yadhu at Kabanigiri on Friday and they were on the way to visit Kurumbalakkotta, a tourist destination in Wayanad.

The police have registered a case. A detailed probe is on to ascertain the actual cause of the accident. The national highway stretches between Kakkavayal and Muttil has witnessed several accidents over the past few months.