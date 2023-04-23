ADVERTISEMENT

Three killed as car falls into trench in Wayanad

April 23, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons were killed and three others seriously injured after a car in which they were travelling fell into a trench along the Kalpetta-Padinharethara road on Sunday evening.

The deceased were identified as Sneha Joseph of Vellarikkundu in Kasaragod district and Jishna Mary Joseph and Adon Besty of Iritty in Kannur district.

According to the police, the accident occurred around 6.30 p.m. It is suspected that the driver lost control over the vehicle while negotiating a sharp bend near the Puzhamudi bridge, the police said.

The six-member group was returning after visiting the Malayattoor church. The injured were admitted to private hospitals here.

