Three killed as car falls into canal

Pathanamthitta

09 February 2022 19:11 IST

Four others in car escape with injuries

Three women of a family, who were on their way to attend a wedding ceremony, were killed as their car overturned and fell into a canal at Adoor in the district on Wednesday.

Four others in the vehicle, including the driver, escaped with injuries and their condition was stable as of now, police said.

The deceased were natives of Ayur in Kollam district, they said.

According to eyewitness accounts, the incident occurred as the car, moving in high speed, overturned and plunged into the canal near the bypass.

The vehicle could be seen swept away for some distance due to strong currents, they said.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel and local people managed to rescue four and rush them to the nearest hospital.

But, three women succumbed to the injuries, they added. - Press Trust of India