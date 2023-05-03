Three killed as ambulance rams tree and overturns

May 03, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - Thrissur

Three persons, including a couple, were killed and three others critically injured when an ambulance which was carrying a patient to hospital rammed a tree and overturned at Panthallur, near Kunnamkulam, in the early hours on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Femina, 30, her husband, Abid, 35, and her cousin Rahmath, 48.

The accident occurred around 1.30 a.m. It is suspected that the driver of the ambulance lost control of the vehicle in heavy rain.

ADVERTISEMENT

Femina, who was suffering from breathlessness, was being taking to hospital when the ambulance rammed a tree and overturned.

Faris, son of Rahmath, his friend Sadiq, and ambulance driver Shuhaib have been admitted to hospital with serious injuries.

Meanwhile, another ambulance which was rushing to the accident spot at Panthallur collided with a van injuring one person.

“As per preliminary reports, speeding of the ambulance resulted in the accident. All the injured were passengers of the ambulance,” a police officer said.

(With PTI inputs)