Three killed and several injured in separate accidents in Thiruvananthapuram

February 13, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Accidents in various parts of the district on Monday claimed the lives of three people, including college students, and left several others injured.

Vishnu, 22, of Aralumoodu, and Gokul Krishna, 23, of Vadakode, succumbed to injuries they sustained when their motorcycle rammed into a car that came from the opposite direction at Moonukallinmoodu near Neyyattinkara around 5.30 a.m.

The deceased, who were both students of Central Polytechnic College in Vattiyoorkavu, were headed for their homes after participating in a programme in their college last night. The incident occurred when the car, which was headed for Thiruvananthapuram from Parassala, turned towards a petrol pump and came in the path of the speeding motorcycle. Car passenger Sanjeevan, who sustained injuries, has been admitted in the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) here.

In another incident, Aseefa Beevi of Chadayamangalam, Kollam, was killed after a car driven by her husband Abdul Kareem rammed into the compound wall of a house at Velavoor near Venjaramoodu.

According to the police, the couple were headed for a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. Abdul, who lost control of his car, failed to prevent the vehicle from hitting another car before ramming into the wall. While Aseefa died on the spot, Abdul was admitted to a private hospital in Venjaramoodu.

Meanwhile, four people, including two school students, were injured after a private bus collided with a motorcycle in Anjuthengu. The incident occurred around 10.30 a.m. when the bus was headed towards Varkala from Kadakkavoor. Two youths who travelled on the motorcycle and two students, who were thrown outside from the bus owing to the impact of the collision, sustained injuries. They are undergoing treatment in the Thiruvananthapuram MCH.

The Kattakada police took three youths into custody after a rented car they were travelling in hit several cars that were parked outside a garage at Kattakada. The driver is suspected to have lost control of the speeding car. While one of the passengers fled from the scene, three others who were in the car were handed over to the police by local residents.