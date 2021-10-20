Kerala

Three Kerala districts on orange alert on October 20

Roy, a local resident looks into the Periyar on the downstream of Idukki dam on October 20 after the three gates of Cheruthoni dam was opened on October 19. The power generation in the Moolamattom power plant was at maximum ( 14.89 mu) level and the water level remained stagnant at 2, 398. 12 ft on October 20   | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

Three Kerala districts, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Idukki are on orange alert on October 20 given the possibility of isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall (11 cm to 20 cm in 24 hours), the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a weather update.

Eight other districts— Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram are on isolated heavy rainfall. Parts of Kerala can expect isolated heavy rainfall till October 23, the IMD has indicated.

Kerala is bracing for widespread rainfall due to the likelihood of a fresh spell of easterly wave affecting south peninsular India from October 20.

Fishers have been advised not to put out to sea on October 20 and 21 squally weather is expected along the Kerala coast and the Lakshadweep region.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 20, 2021 1:23:51 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/three-kerala-districts-on-orange-alert-on-october-20/article37085497.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY