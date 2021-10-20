Three Kerala districts on orange alert on October 20

Three Kerala districts, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Idukki are on orange alert on October 20 given the possibility of isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall (11 cm to 20 cm in 24 hours), the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a weather update.

Eight other districts— Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram are on isolated heavy rainfall. Parts of Kerala can expect isolated heavy rainfall till October 23, the IMD has indicated.

Kerala is bracing for widespread rainfall due to the likelihood of a fresh spell of easterly wave affecting south peninsular India from October 20.

Fishers have been advised not to put out to sea on October 20 and 21 squally weather is expected along the Kerala coast and the Lakshadweep region.