Three ISO certificates for MEMU maintenance shed

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

11 December 2020 20:18 IST

The Main-Line Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) maintenance shed at Kollam Junction has secured three International Organisation for Standards (ISO) certifications for meeting the prescribed standards of excellence in the maintenance of MEMU trains.

ISO 9001 for Quality Management System; ISO 14001 for Environmental Management System; and ISO 45001 for Occupational Health and Safety Management System; are the accreditations granted after it aligned all the activities of the shed and maintenance of MEMU coaches in line with the latest ISO standards.

MEMU shed, Kollam, is the first MEMU maintenance shed to receive all the three ISO certifications. The other MEMU maintenance shed is at Palakkad Junction under the Palakkad Railway Divison.

Divisional Railway Manager, Thiruvananthapuram, R. Mukund, said the three ISO certifications would lead to in-depth maintenance of the MEMU rakes with division and analysis of defects and enhance traceability.

At a function held at the office of Divisional Railway Manager’s at Thiruvananthapuram on Friday, the representative of ISO certification agency handed over the three ISO certificates to Mr. Mukund. The untiring efforts of a team led by Shandeep Joseph, Senior Divisional Electrical Engineer (Operations), Thiruvananthapuram Railway Division, was behind securing the ISO certifications.

The service of Self-propelled MEMU trains, which are faster and economical with its quick acceleration and deceleration and less turnaround and layover time, was introduced for short-distance passenger services in Thiruvananthapuram Division during March 2012. The MEMU shed, Kollam, started its operation during the period, dealing with trip inspections and primary maintenance of two rakes of MEMU trains.

Evolved into a full-fledged MEMU maintenance centre, it can handle various maintenance schedules of six MEMU rakes, three of which are based on the latest three-phase propulsion technology. The shed is equipped to meet the demands of the future when all passenger trains will be converted by railways to MEMU rakes.