Three involved in gold heist arrested

The Kasaba police on Monday arrested three Kannur natives, who were suspected of having involvement in a major gold robbery case. M.K. Dhaneesh, 40; T.V. Sujanesh and Roshan R. Babu were at large after the incident which took place in the city on September 20, 2021. They were part of an eight-member gang that snatched gold ornaments weighing 1.2 kg from a West Bengal native. The man was attacked while he was carrying the gold ornaments from his workshop at railway station Link road to Mankavu.


