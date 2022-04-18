Three involved in gold heist arrested
Kozhikode
The Kasaba police on Monday arrested three Kannur natives, who were suspected of having involvement in a major gold robbery case. M.K. Dhaneesh, 40; T.V. Sujanesh and Roshan R. Babu were at large after the incident which took place in the city on September 20, 2021. They were part of an eight-member gang that snatched gold ornaments weighing 1.2 kg from a West Bengal native. The man was attacked while he was carrying the gold ornaments from his workshop at railway station Link road to Mankavu.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.