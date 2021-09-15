Three inmates of Government Mental Health Centre at Peroorkada escape

The relatives of the three inmates have confirmed that the inmates have have reached their homes

Three inmates of the Government Mental Health Centre, Peroorkada, in the capital escaped from the facility on Tuesday night. According to the hospital officials, the respective relatives of the three have confirmed that they have have reached their homes. Two of the inmates are from Thiruvananthapuram, while one is from Pathanamthitta.

"The three of them were recent entrants to the hospital, having been brought here in recent weeks. They escaped last night around 8.30 p.m by dislodging the roof tiles of the building," said an official.

The Hospital authorities had immediately lodged a complaint with the Peroorkada police. However, with the three of them reaching their homes, the police will not be taking further action. Their relatives are expected to bring them back to the Hospital.

According to the Hospital authorities, there has been an increase in the number of new admissions to the hospital post the COVID-19 outbreak last year. Quite a few of them, including the three who escaped, have addiction issues too. Escape bids by the inmates are also common at the facility.