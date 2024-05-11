Three injured in wild boar attack in Alappuzha

Three farmers have sustained injuries in a wild boar attack at Vallikunnam in Alappuzha. The injured, Ashokan, 57, Karunakaran, 80 and Udayan, 58, were attacked by wild boars while working on a farmland.

A 47-year-old woman, Sunitha, also suffered injuries after she fell on the ground while running away seeing the wild boars.

Two among the injured have sought treatment at Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha. The other two, who suffered minor injuries, have been given first aid.

Vallikunnam grama panchayat officials said the attempts to locate the wild boars remain unsuccessful.

