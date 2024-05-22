Three injured in lightning and thunderstorm in Kerala’s Kasaragod

Three persons sustained injuries in lightening and thunderstorm that struck Paivalike in Kasaragod district of Kerala on May 21 evening. The lightning and thunderstorm caused damage to two houses.

Yamuna (60), wife of late Sanjeeva of Paivalike Kayyar Bolambadi, and her sons Pramod (28) and Sudhir (21) were hospitalised at Uppala following the incident.

The injuries occurred when the roof tiles and eaves of their house got dislodged.

A newly constructed concrete house nearby also developed cracks in the incident, apart from its wiring getting damaged.

Manjeswaram tahsildar V. Shibu visited the scene to assess the damage.