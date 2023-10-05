Three injured in accident involving three vehicles at Choori in Kasaragod

October 05, 2023 04:03 pm | Updated 04:05 pm IST - KASARAGOD

Three people were severely injured in a collision involving three vehicles at Choori in Kasaragod district of Kerala on Wednesday night. The accident, which involved a motorbike, a scooter, and a car, took place around 10 p.m.

Two youths who sustained serious injuries were rushed to a hospital in Mangaluru. The two were identified as Jabir (35), son of Swadique from Choori, and Javid (34), a resident of Gulf Quarters at Choori. Both of them are currently undergoing treatment.

The third injured, whose name was not available, is receiving medical care at KIMS Hospital in Kasaragod. Reportedly, the youth suffered severe leg injuries.

Police authorities are conducting an investigation into the incident and are reviewing CCTV footage gathered from the area.

