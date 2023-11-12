ADVERTISEMENT

Three injured as fireworks stall catches fire

November 12, 2023 12:07 am | Updated 12:07 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Three people sustained minor injuries when a firework shop caught fire at Thamalam near Poojappura in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

According to the police, the cracker stall went up in flames by 7.30 p.m. Two two-wheelers parked near the shop also caught fire in the accident. Three fire tenders that were rushed to the spot doused the fire shortly after the incident. However, a shop adjacent to the fireworks stall was also gutted in the fire.

As the incident occurred on the eve of Deepavali, there was a huge stock of fireworks material in the shop.

