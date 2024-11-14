Three injured as car overturns in Ponmudi

Three youths were injured after their car overturned in Ponmudi on Thursday.

The incident occurred around 11.30 a.m. between the 19th and 20th hairpin curves, as a group of students from Iqbal College in Peringamala were visiting the hill station.

According to the police, the driver lost control of the vehicle after it struck a rock on the roadside, causing it to overturn. The injured persons, identified as Archana, Nandu and Sreeram, were immediately taken to a hospital for treatment, the police said.

