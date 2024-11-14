ADVERTISEMENT

Three injured as car overturns in Ponmudi

Published - November 14, 2024 08:46 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Three youths were injured after their car overturned in Ponmudi on Thursday.

The incident occurred around 11.30 a.m. between the 19th and 20th hairpin curves, as a group of students from Iqbal College in Peringamala were visiting the hill station.

According to the police, the driver lost control of the vehicle after it struck a rock on the roadside, causing it to overturn. The injured persons, identified as Archana, Nandu and Sreeram, were immediately taken to a hospital for treatment, the police said.

