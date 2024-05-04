ADVERTISEMENT

Three, including woman and daughter, killed in accident in Kerala’s Idukki

May 04, 2024 12:55 pm | Updated 12:56 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons, including a 27-year-old woman and her daughter, were killed when their scooter fell off the road near Chempakathozu Kudy, near Chinnakkanal, in Idukki in Kerala on May 3 evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

The dead were identified as Anjaly, wife of Manikandan of Thidir Nagar, near Chinnakkanal, their daughter Amaya, 4, and Jency, 19, wife of Manikandan’s brother Selvam.

The Santhanpara police said the victims were on the way home from Suryanelli. At the Chempakathozu Kudy hairpin bend, the vehicle fell to a road 25 ft below. While Amaya died on the spot, Anjali died on the way to Adimali Taluk Hospital. The seriously injured Jency died on the way to Theni Medical College Hospital in Tamil Nadu. The bodies were shifted to Adimali Taluk Hospital.

Anjaly was a resident of Kumbalangi in Ernakulam and her husband, Manikandan, worked at a private firm there. The family arrived in Chinnakkanal three days ago. Shanmukha Vilasam resident Jency and Selvam were married two months ago.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US