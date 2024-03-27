Three in custody in connection with suspected murder in Kothamangalam

March 27, 2024 12:30 am | Updated 12:30 am IST - KOCHI

Three migrants have been taken into custody in connection with the alleged murder of an elderly woman at Kallad in Kothamangalam on Monday.

However, the police were tight-lipped and yet to confirm whether those in custody were in anyway connected to the crime. Saramma, 72, was found dead at her house on Monday afternoon. She was reportedly found with stab wounds and deep cuts.

The police had completed scientific evidence collection at the house by Tuesday. The funeral is likely to be held on Wednesday afternoon.

On Tuesday, a sniffer dog had reportedly followed a trail up to a junction near the house. The police claimed to have received some clues regarding a few suspects whose roles were being verified.

Saramma was alone at the house when she reportedly came under attack. Ornaments, including bangles and chain, were reportedly missing from the body triggering suspicion that the alleged murder took place during a robbery.

Saramma’s daughter-in-law found her lying in a poll of blood on returning from work on Monday around 3.45 p.m. The presence of turmeric powder was found around the body in what is suspected to be an effort to mislead sniffer dogs.

