Kerala

Three hurt during brawl at wedding venue

A marriage function is not where you would usually witness a fist fight. In an unusual incident, three persons sustained injuries when two groups came to blows at a wedding venue at Muttom, near Haripad, on Sunday.

According to the police, a row over serving pappad during the wedding feast ended in a brawl. "A few friends of bridegroom asked for more pappad, which the employees of the catering agency refused to serve. A war of words ensued. Later the groups clashed and threw chairs," said an official.

The police said that they had registered a case and were examining the CCTV footage of the incident to identify the people involved.

The injured were identified as auditorium manager Muraleedharan, Johan and Hari.


Aug 29, 2022

