Kerala

Three hot-spots in district

Positive cases found in Nellanad, Kulathoor and Navayikulam

Three places in the district - Nellanad, Kulathoor (Pozhiyoor) and Navayikulam - were declared COVID-19 hotspots on Wednesday.

All three places entered the list of hotspots following the identification of positive cases over the past few days.

Nellanad was declared a hotspot after a remand prisoner hailing from Venjaramoodu tested positive.

Kulathoor entered the list after a 38-year-old man from Pozhiyoor who had arrived from Nagercoil tested positive.

Navayikulam entered the list after an ambulance driver and a 65-year-old who had returned from Oman tested positive.

On Wednesday, 586 people were placed under COVID-19 surveillance, even as 409 people completed the observation period without displaying symptoms. In all, 28 people who exhibited symptoms were admitted to hospitals in the districts. As on Wednesday, 6,358 people are under surveillance in the district, the district administration said in an update. Of this, 5,359 people are in home quarantine, 112 are under surveillance in hospitals, while 887 others are in COVID Care centres.

In all, 223 samples were despatched for tests on Wednesday. One hundred and sixty-six samples tested negative.

As many as 128 persons, 57 of them women, entered the State through the inter-State border check-post at Inchivila. Of this, 22 people had come from red zones. Fourteen were recommended home quarantine, while eight others were sent to COVID care centres.

Special drive

The city police registered cases against 73 persons following a special drive against vehicles carrying more than the permitted number of passengers in violation of COVID-19 security arrangements. Cases were registered against the vehicles owners and drivers under the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance, 2020, District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram city) Balram Kumar Upadhyay said.

The police also charged petty cases against 227 people for not wearing masks.

Train

A special train left Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday with 194 passengers bound for Tripura, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh. Sixty-four passengers arrived in Thiruvananthapuram from Rajkot in Gujarat.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 27, 2020 11:01:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/three-hot-spots-in-district/article31689829.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY