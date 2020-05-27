Three hot-spots in district

Three places in the district - Nellanad, Kulathoor (Pozhiyoor) and Navayikulam - were declared COVID-19 hotspots on Wednesday.

All three places entered the list of hotspots following the identification of positive cases over the past few days.

Nellanad was declared a hotspot after a remand prisoner hailing from Venjaramoodu tested positive.

Kulathoor entered the list after a 38-year-old man from Pozhiyoor who had arrived from Nagercoil tested positive.

Navayikulam entered the list after an ambulance driver and a 65-year-old who had returned from Oman tested positive.

On Wednesday, 586 people were placed under COVID-19 surveillance, even as 409 people completed the observation period without displaying symptoms. In all, 28 people who exhibited symptoms were admitted to hospitals in the districts. As on Wednesday, 6,358 people are under surveillance in the district, the district administration said in an update. Of this, 5,359 people are in home quarantine, 112 are under surveillance in hospitals, while 887 others are in COVID Care centres.

In all, 223 samples were despatched for tests on Wednesday. One hundred and sixty-six samples tested negative.

As many as 128 persons, 57 of them women, entered the State through the inter-State border check-post at Inchivila. Of this, 22 people had come from red zones. Fourteen were recommended home quarantine, while eight others were sent to COVID care centres.

Special drive

The city police registered cases against 73 persons following a special drive against vehicles carrying more than the permitted number of passengers in violation of COVID-19 security arrangements. Cases were registered against the vehicles owners and drivers under the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance, 2020, District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram city) Balram Kumar Upadhyay said.

The police also charged petty cases against 227 people for not wearing masks.

Train

A special train left Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday with 194 passengers bound for Tripura, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh. Sixty-four passengers arrived in Thiruvananthapuram from Rajkot in Gujarat.