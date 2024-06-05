Three held with MDMA in Wayanad

Three youths were arrested with 45 grams of MDMA at Krishnagiri in Wayanad on Tuesday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

A police team led by Meenangadi Station House Officer P.J. Kuriakose arrested Akhil, 22, of Kolampetta, Muhammed Asnaf, 24, of Muttil, and Vishnu Mohan, 24, of Ambalappadi in the district while they were allegedly trying to sell the contraband.

The trio reportedly revealed to the police that they had bought the drug from a Nigerian youth in Bengaluru.

Four days ago, the police had arrested two youths and seized 113 grams of MDMA from them.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.