Three held with MDMA in Wayanad

Published - June 05, 2024 08:06 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

Three youths were arrested with 45 grams of MDMA at Krishnagiri in Wayanad on Tuesday night.

A police team led by Meenangadi Station House Officer P.J. Kuriakose arrested Akhil, 22, of Kolampetta, Muhammed Asnaf, 24, of Muttil, and Vishnu Mohan, 24, of Ambalappadi in the district while they were allegedly trying to sell the contraband.

The trio reportedly revealed to the police that they had bought the drug from a Nigerian youth in Bengaluru.

Four days ago, the police had arrested two youths and seized 113 grams of MDMA from them.

