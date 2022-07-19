Three held with MDMA, hashish oil

The police arrested three persons with MDMA and hashish oil from Eramalloor, near Aroor, on Tuesday.

The arrested were identified as Steffin (25) of Erumad in Nilgiris, Tamil Nadu, Mohammed Rastan (27) of Elambachi in Kasaragod, and Akhil (25) of Kozhummal in Kannur. The police seized 180 grams of MDMA, a psychotropic drug, and 100 grams of hashish oil from them.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (narcotic cell) Binukumar M.K. said that it was the largest MDMA seizure in the district. He said the estimated value of the drugs seized was ₹11 lakh. The accused were taken into custody in a joint operation carried out by the Aroor police and the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force during vehicle checking near Nicholas Hospital, Eramalloor, after receiving a tip-off.

The police said the accused bought the drugs from Bengaluru to sell them in and around Poochakkal. "The gang used to visit Bengaluru and Goa two or three times every month to buy MDMA. They were selling MDMA between ₹2,000 and ₹3,000 per gram in different parts of the State," said an official.

Apart from the drugs, the police also seized five surgical blades from the car in which the accused were travelling. They also carried an American Pit Bull dog, which is known to be aggressive.

Aroor circle inspector Subramanian P.S., sub-inspector Harold George, and other officials took part in the operation.