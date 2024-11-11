 />
Three held with MDMA from near Sreekaryam

Published - November 11, 2024 09:14 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Three men, involved in several criminal cases, were apprehended by the Thiruvananthapuram City police allegedly with possession of 18 gram of MDMA.

The Sreekaryam police, in association with the Special Action Group against Organised Crimes (SAGOC), arrested Ramesh, 40, of Vellanad, Baiju Pereira, 33, of Valiyaveli, and Roy Benjamin, 31, of Cheriyathura.

They were apprehended from their rented house at Kallampally, near Sreekaryam, where they allegedly store and supply narcotic substances. In addition to the contraband, the police found several unused syringes, crystal bowls and a weighing machine used to weigh the quantity of drugs.

Ramesh was previously involved in theft cases in Mannanthala, Nalanchira, Vattappara, Aruvikkara, Nedumangad and Kattakada. The trio have been remanded in judicial custody.

The police said that their custody would be sought to conduct a detailed inquiry into the source of the synthetic drug and to find out others involved in the racket.

