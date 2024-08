The Excise department sleuths on Friday arrested three persons and seized 18.1 kg of ganja from a car at Kommady in Alappuzha.

The arrested were identified as Alif Shah Najeem, Muhammed Badushah and Ajith Prakash, all hailing from Kollam. Officials said the accused brought the drug from Andhra Pradesh for selling in Ernakulam and border areas of Alappuzha.

Alappuzha Excise Enforcement and Anti-Narcotics Special Squad circle inspector M. Mahesh led the raid.