Three held with 10.5 kg of ganja

November 05, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Excise department sleuths on Sunday arrested three persons and seized 10.5 kg of ganja from Kanjikuzhy in Alappuzha.

The arrested were identified as Noble Michael (28), Jyothish V. (34) and Siji T.K. (36). The trio hail from Mararikulam South grama panchayat. They were nabbed in a joint operation carried out by the excise Cherthala range and excise intelligence wing. The seized drug was worth ₹10 lakh in the retail market.

Officials said the accused brought the drug from Andhra Pradesh via Bengaluru. The raid was led by Cherthala Excise Inspector V.J. Roy and Excise Intelligence Inspector Femin G.

