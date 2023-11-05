ADVERTISEMENT

Three held with 10.5 kg of ganja

November 05, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The seized drug is worth ₹10 lakh in the retail market

The Hindu Bureau

The Excise department sleuths on Sunday arrested three persons and seized 10.5 kg of ganja from Kanjikuzhy in Alappuzha.

The arrested were identified as Noble Michael (28), Jyothish V. (34) and Siji T.K. (36). The trio hail from Mararikulam South grama panchayat. They were nabbed in a joint operation carried out by the excise Cherthala range and excise intelligence wing. The seized drug was worth ₹10 lakh in the retail market.

Officials said the accused brought the drug from Andhra Pradesh via Bengaluru. The raid was led by Cherthala Excise Inspector V.J. Roy and Excise Intelligence Inspector Femin G.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US