The Elathur police have arrested three youths on the charge of raping a 15-year-old girl whom they had known through social media. The suspects, Ashin, 21, Jithin, 25, and Ajay, 21, charged under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, were remanded in judicial custody on Thursday.
Three held on rape charge
Staff Reporter
Kozhikode,
September 17, 2021 00:38 IST
Staff Reporter
Kozhikode,
September 17, 2021 00:38 IST
Related Articles
Close X
Kerala Real Estate Regulatory Authority says registration is mandatory for retirement home projects as well
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Sep 17, 2021 12:38:18 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/three-held-on-rape-charge/article36506486.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story